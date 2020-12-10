House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Republicans are focusing on the Rep. Eric Swalwell scandal because they are trying to distract from QAnon.

Pelosi said that it is “unfortunate” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is calling for Swalwell’s resignation and making it an issue.

“He’s trying to deflect attention from the fact that he has Qanon in his delegation over there, and that I think is a danger in terms of our debate here,” Pelosi said, alluding to Republican Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia.

Axios reported Wednesday that a suspected Chinese spy, Fang Fang, helped fundraise for Swalwell and even placed an intern in his office.

Swalwell’s office has refused to respond to any questions about his relationship with Fang, even after Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported that intelligence officials believed the Democrat congressman had a sexual relationship with her.

Pelosi defended Swalwell, despite Republicans calling for his resignation from the House Intelligence Committee.

“I don’t have any concerns about Mr. Swalwell,” Pelosi said, recalling that House leadership was informed of the Chinese’s attempts to influence members of Congress in spring 2015.

She also said she does not support background checks for interns on Capitol Hill.

“I think we should make sure that everybody knows what they are being subjected to, but I don’t know that it means we have to have background checks for every intern who comes into the Capitol,” she said.