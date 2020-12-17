The NRA is sounding an alarm in Georgia, warning that the two Senate seats up for grabs in that state are all that stand between gun owners and gun grabbers.

Winners of the Senate seats will be decided in a runoff on January 5, 2021, in which pro-Second Amendment Kelly Loeffler (R) is pitted against pro-gun control candidate Raphael Warnock (D) and pro-Second Amendment Sen. David Perdue (R) faces off against pro-gun control candidate Jon Ossoff (D).

Breitbart News reported that in 2014, Warnock mocked churchgoers who wanted to carry guns in church for defense of themselves and their fellow congregants. And Ossoff’s gun control plans include licensing for semiautomatic handguns, banning semiautomatic rifles and “high capacity” magazines, and implementing universal background checks, among other measures.

Democrats are largely in agreement on such anti-Second Amendment positions; thus, the NRA observes that the two Senate seats in Georgia are all that is standing between gun owners and the gun grabbers who are plotting passage of bans, regulations, and laws.

The NRA noted that “DC liberals and radical gun control groups want … total control,” but they cannot have it without winning in Georgia. The NRA highlighted, however, that the “power to stop anti-gun liberals” is in the voters’ hands.

The NRA is urging gun owners to support Loeffler and Perdue, warning that they need to “vote like your rights depend on it.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.