President-Elect Joe Biden is looking to provide foreign nationals in Mexico with better housing and coronavirus tests as they await their asylum hearings in the United States.

As Biden suggested he is satisfied with Congress allocating just $600 stimulus checks for each American out of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, his advisers said he will push to fund better housing and coronavirus tests for foreign nationals in Mexico.

Biden said, “Congress did its job this week” in reference to the Democrat-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate passing the package. President Trump, on the other hand, has demanded the package be reworked to include $2,000 stimulus checks for each American.

The president doesn’t use the word “veto” but demands that Congress include $2000 payments for every American in Covid relief bill and cut aide to foreign countries https://t.co/cE3wMNw85X — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 23, 2020

On a call with reporters this week, Biden transition team officials said, “they plan on providing funding to improve shelter and humanitarian assistance to immigrants waiting in northern Mexico, as well as provide COVID-19 testing to ensure people presenting at POE have a negative test before being processed,” according to a Buzzfeed News report.

The move, as noted by Center for Immigration Studies Director of Policy Jessica Vaughan, would mean that foreign nationals who have yet to prove their asylum case in U.S. hearings would be provided with American taxpayer-funded aid.

Apparently the Biden administration plans to offer shelter and assistance to visa-less migrants even before they try to cross the border, including COVID testing. As Howie Carr would say, "I just want to be treated like an illegal alien." https://t.co/prrKQBP41a — Jessica Vaughan (@JessicaV_CIS) December 22, 2020

Already, Biden’s advisers have vowed to dismantle Trump’s legal wall at the U.S.-Mexico border that has helped reduce illegal immigration, end the Catch and Release program, and drastically cut asylum fraud.

The Biden policy, which will eventually include ending Trump’s Remain in Mexico program, will eliminate U.S. asylum agreements with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador and instead invite migrants to make asylum claims at the southern border.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.