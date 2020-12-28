27 Shot over Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-seven people were shot, seven fatally, over another violent weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first fatality occurred Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m., when a 57-year-old man was shot multiple times “in Grand Crossing.” He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The weekend’s second fatality came at around 8:35 p.m. Christmas Day when a man was pronounced dead after being found lying “in the 900-block of East 82nd Street” with a gunshot wound.

The third fatality occurred less than an hour later–at 9:20 p.m.–when a 20-year-old man in “the 3300-block of West 52nd Street” was shot multiple times and killed.

A robbery suspect was shot and killed Saturday night in a cellphone store “in the 3200-block of West Chicago Avenue.” Breitbart News noted the suspect was shot by a 29-year-old concealed carry permit holder. The suspect was transported to a hospital where he died.

Over 4,000 people were shot in Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Chicago beginning January 1, 2020, through to December 16, 2020. https://t.co/b75Cfip3De — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 21, 2020

At 10 p.m. Saturday night another fatality was discovered when a man with a gunshot wound was found in an alley in Englewood.

A 24-year-old woman was shot about 3:35 a.m. while sitting in a car Sunday “in the 8300-block of South Paxton Avenue.” She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A male thought to be 17 to 20-years-old was shot and killed about 9 a.m. Sunday while “standing in the 5500-block of South Archer Avenue.”

The weekend violence came days after the Chicago Tribune released data showing some 4,049 people were shot across the city January 1, 2020, through December 22, 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.