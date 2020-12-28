A federal judge on Monday once against denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madame of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, deeming the British socialite a serious flight risk.

Judge Alison Nathan said Maxwell poses a serious flight risk due to her wealth and holding citizenship in more than one country.

Maxwell recently requested to be released from her jail cell on a $22.5 million personal recognizance bond and proposed being under constant watch by guard at her New York City home while wearing an electronic tracking device.

Natan wrote in her two-page ruling:

The Court … finds that the Defendant’s proposed bail conditions would not reasonably assure her appearance at future proceedings. The Court concludes that none of the new information that the Defendant presented in support of her application has a material bearing on the Court’s determination that she poses a flight risk.

Maxwell, 58, is in a federal lockup in Brooklyn awaiting a July trial on charges that she recruited three teenage girls in the 1990s for Epstein to sexually abuse.

She has pleaded not guilty. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

The AP contributed to this report.