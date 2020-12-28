Police K9 Killed When Alleged Drunk Driver Hits Deputy’s Vehicle

An Illinois police K9 died after the deputy’s vehicle in which he was sitting was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the shoulder of Interstate 90 Sunday around 1:30 a.m.

The K9, Loki, was in Boone County Deputy Robert Rosenkranz’s vehicle during a traffic stop when an alleged drunk driver slammed a limousine into the vehicle, injuring the dog, MSN reported.

Loki died later “at a veterinary hospital in Rockford.”

The limousine driver, 53-year-old Vincent Millare, was treated at a hospital and charged with “driving under the Influence, failure to yield upon approaching a stationary emergency vehicle, driving on the shoulder and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.”

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office posted condolences to Deputy Rosenkranz and his family over the loss of the police K9:

The members of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office offer our deepest condolences to the Rosenkranz family. We ask that you keep the Rosenkranz family and our law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

