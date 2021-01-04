Project Veritas released a video Monday in which one campaign staffer for Georgia Senate Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock allegedly said that Warnock’s policies are aligned with those that want to defund law enforcement.

Sasha Williams, the director for Warnock’s small business engagement team, appeared to say in the video, “You know police officers are not all good; you know what I am saying? Most of them are bad; we know that.”

BREAKING: @ReverendWarnock Staff Admit Candidate's Bias Against Police "Police officers are not all good…Most of them are bad, WE know that." "He avoids using defunding the police…in reality his whole platform is along the lines of the same people saying defund the police" pic.twitter.com/MwC6xhm5JW — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 4, 2021

Derrick Bhole, a finance assistant for the Warnock campaign, appeared to say in the Project Veritas video that Warnock, who hopes to oust Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on Tuesday, avoids using terms such as defund the police, even though his platform is aligned with the defund the police movement.

Bhole reportedly said, “So he [Warnock] avoids using defunding the police because he knows that the Republicans are going to try to grab onto it [defunding the police] and attack, right? But in reality, his whole platform is along the lines of the same people who are saying defund the police.”

He added, “Just not using the same rhetoric, you know?”

“Those are some of the things that you know we can get answers from a senator that will hold local police accountable,” Williams appeared to say in the Project Veritas video.

“He is pro-police reform one hundred percent without a doubt,” she added.

Warnock has also made inflammatory remarks about law enforcement.

Warnock once complained in 2015 about “police power showing up in a kind of gangster and thug mentality” in Ferguson, Missouri.

During a “Children’s Day” sermon, Warnock also railed against law enforcement, “often” posing as a “danger” to children.

“Our children are in trouble, and it’s often those who are sworn to protect who cause more trouble. … Our children are in danger,” he said.

During another 2015 sermon, Warnock said, “We should be surprised when we see police officers act like bullies on the street.”

“You don’t get to be the incarceration capital of the world by playing nice on the streets; you have to work for that distinction,” he added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.