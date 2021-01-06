Hillary Clinton Gloats: ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton weighed in following the tight Senate Georgia runoff elections, one of which has been called for Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock, claiming victory for Democrats in the Senate.

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Clinton said in a Wednesday morning tweet:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2021

Only one race has been called, with the balance of power in the Senate standing at 50 Republicans and 49 Democrats, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

However, a victory for Jon Ossoff, who is leading GOP incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) by less than half a percentage point with 98 percent reporting, would result in a 50-50 split in the upper chamber, handing the power over to the party in the White House, which is widely expected to be controlled by Biden administration.

Neither Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) nor Perdue had conceded as of Wednesday morning. Moreover, Perdue’s campaign released a statement, emphasizing the race is “exceptionally close” and will require both “time and transparency to be certain the results are fair and accurate and the voices of Georgians are heard.”

“We will mobilize every available resource and exhaust every legal recourse to ensure all legally cast ballots are properly counted,” his campaign stated, predicting that Perdue will emerge as the victor.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also declared a premature victory for Senate Democrats, promising change with a “Democratic Senate, Democratic House, and Democratic President”:

“As Majority Leader, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will have a partner who is ready, willing and able to help achieve a forward-looking agenda and deliver help and bold change to the American people,” Schumer promised.