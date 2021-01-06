Protesters stormed Capitol Hill Wednesday to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Joint Session of Congress to certify the electoral results.

Photographers captured the pandemonium in the House and Senate chambers as protesters swarmed into the building and clashed with Capitol Hill police.Photos: Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Hill to Protest the Election

Capitol Hill police drew guns in the House chamber to keep protesters at bay as reports noted that shots were fired.

Images also showed clouds of smoke within the building.

Other images showed Trump supporters sitting in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.