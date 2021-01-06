Trump Supporters Erect Cross on Capitol Grounds

Supporters of President Donald Trump put up a cross on Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon during the “Save America March” in Washington, D.C., while lawmakers gathered to count and certify the Electoral College votes.

“They just put up a cross in front of the capitol building,” tweeted one social media user, who shared a video of the cross being erected in front of Capitol Hill.

They just put up a cross in front of the capitol building pic.twitter.com/0LrGQ5zj9e — Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) January 6, 2021

Video footage from Washington, D.C. on Wednesday also captured protesters attempting to breach the U.S. Capitol, breaking through barriers in attempts to occupy the building.

“Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun,” tweeted The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them,” added Schaffer.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

The actions coincide with Wednesday’s joint session of Congress, as lawmakers gather to count and certify the Electoral College votes and Trump supporters gather for a massive protest in the nation’s capital in support of President Trump.

The “Save America March” also takes place one day after the Georgia senate runoff elections, appearing to result in Democrat domination of the U.S. senate.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.