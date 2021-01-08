Washington Democrat Sen. Patty Murray has called for the resignation of Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (TX) and Josh Hawley (MO), claiming they have “broken their oath of office.”

Murray’s remarks were shared to social media, where she insisted she has “come to the Capitol every day to fight for what I believe in.”

“I come to the Capitol every day to fight for what I believe in,” Murray said in one tweet. “I often have issues I feel very strongly about—whether it’s a woman’s right to choose, or immigration, or health care, or the issue of the day.”

“This is not how we keep our people and our country free,” Murray said in another tweet. “As a Senator, I respect every member who disagrees with my ideas. I reserve my right to use my voice to fight for what I believe in.”

At the end of the day, our job is to keep this country a democracy where voices win, not brute force. Any Senator who stands up and supports the power of force over the power of democracy has broken their oath of office. Senators Hawley and Cruz should resign. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 8, 2021

In her resignation call, Murray targeted any “Senator who stands up and supports the power of force over the power of democracy.”

“At the end of the day, our job is to keep this country a democracy where voices win, not brute force,” Murray concluded. “Any Senator who stands up and supports the power of force over the power of democracy has broken their oath of office. Senators Hawley and Cruz should resign.”

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez similarly called for the resignation of Cruz of and Hawley, accusing them of playing a key role in instigating the Capitol riots with their mission to object to the electoral votes in disputed states.

