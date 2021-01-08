A Department of Justice spokesperson said Friday that the agency does not expect President Donald Trump to face charges of incitement in relation to his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol this week.

BREAKING: Asked about the prospect of President Trump or other speakers at the Jan. 6 rally being indicted for inciting violence, DOJ spox tells press: "We don’t expect any charges of that nature.” — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) January 8, 2021

