In an editorial published by the Washington Post on Monday entitled, “Trump should be impeached. But that alone won’t remove white supremacy from America,” failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton described last Wednesday’s “attack on the Capitol” as a function of “white-supremacist grievances fueled by Donald Trump.”

Clinton repeated the false claim that President Donald Trump praised neo-Nazis as “very fine people” following the 2017 riots in Charlottesville VA. She framed “whiteness” — a term she did not define — as the president’s political priority. Clinton wrote:

Trump ran for president on a vision of America where whiteness is valued at the expense of everything else. In the White House, he gave white supremacists, members of the extreme right and conspiracy theorists their most powerful platforms yet, even claiming that there were “very fine people” among the torch-wielding militia members who converged on Charlottesville in 2017.

Clinton predicted that last week’s political unrest in Washington, D.C. — which she described as an “insurrection” — is a prelude to a “an even greater tragedy” if digital censorship is not amplified to combat “conspiracy theories” subscribed to by supporters of President Donald Trump.”

America is plagued by a group of citizens who value “whiteness” more than “democracy,” Clinton alleged. She cited a book praised by Oprah Winfrey framing the U.S. as built upon a racial “caste” system:

In Isabel Wilkerson’s new book “Caste,” she cites a question from historian Taylor Branch: “If people were given the choice between democracy and whiteness, how many would choose whiteness?” Wednesday reminded us of an ugly truth: There are some Americans, more than many want to admit, who would choose whiteness.