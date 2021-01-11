House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during a call with House Republicans Monday night that President Donald Trump told him he bears some of the responsibility for the Washington, DC riots.

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to Breitbart News regarding McCarthy’s conversation with House Republicans.

The subsequent chaos from the Capitol building riots led to calls for Trump’s ouster from both Republicans and Democrats.

Republicans such as Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) have called for Trump to resign from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) subsequently called for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. After Pence would not remove the president, Pelosi and House Democrats have moved to draft Articles of Impeachment against Trump.

McCarthy’s revelation to House Republicans follows the House GOP Leader sending a letter to the Republican conference, saying he’s against impeachment.

“Personally, I continue to believe that an impeachment at this time would have the opposite effect of bringing our country together when we need to get America back on a path towards unity and civility,” McCarthy wrote.

After soliciting input from Republicans, he sought information regarding their thoughts regarding other actions, such:

A resolution to censure the president. A bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol building riot. Reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887 Legislation to promote voter confidence in future elections.

McCarthy wrote to House Republicans, “I thank the members who have researched and brought forth these concepts. I ask our conference to consider each on their merits and plan to discuss with all of you during our member meeting later today and ahead of votes in the House this week.”

NEWS — ⁦@GOPLeader⁩ has sent out a letter the House Republicans saying he’s against impeachment. But he floats censure, committee to study elections and the attack. No mention of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/jBGFyzmiWa — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 11, 2021