Toomey Calls on Trump to Resign

Sunday, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said called on President Donald Trump to resign in the wake of the Capitol Hill incident earlier in the week.

Host Jake Tapper asked Toomey if he agreed with his colleague Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who said Trump should resign.

“Yeah, I do,” he replied. “. I think at this point with just a few days left, it’s the best path forward. The best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us that could happen immediately. I’m not optimistic it will. But I think that would be the best way forward.”

