Man Who Pulled Gun at McDonald’s: I Was ‘Trying to Get a Hamburger’

A man who allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at an Albuquerque, New Mexico, McDonald’s worker later told police he was just “trying to get a hamburger.”

The Albuquerque Journal reports that 34-year-old Estevan Gonzalez was allegedly upset because the restaurant got his order wrong on Thursday. And KOB reports that Gonzalez made a virtual court appearance Friday morning, after being arrested for allegedly pointing the gun at the McDonald’s employee.

Gonzalez allegedly ordered a meal at McDonald’s, but his hamburger was wrong when he received it. So he got back into the drive-thru line to have it corrected, and the employee working at the drive-thru reportedly corrected the problem, handing him the correct burger. The employee indicated that Gonzalez was still unhappy and got back in the drive-thru line again, at which time he allegedly pointed a gun at her.

The employee called 911, and Gonzalez, who was still at the McDonald’s, allegedly fled the scene. Police caught him minutes later after a short chase.

Once captured, Gonzalez told police he was “only trying to get a hamburger from McDonald’s.”

Gonzalez faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

