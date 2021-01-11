Man Who Pulled Gun at McDonald’s: I Was ‘Trying to Get a Hamburger’

Estevan Gonzalez
Albuquerque Police Department
AWR Hawkins

A man who allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at an Albuquerque, New Mexico, McDonald’s worker later told police he was just “trying to get a hamburger.”

The Albuquerque Journal reports that 34-year-old Estevan Gonzalez was allegedly upset because the restaurant got his order wrong on Thursday. And KOB reports that Gonzalez made a virtual court appearance Friday morning, after being arrested for allegedly pointing the gun at the McDonald’s employee.

Gonzalez allegedly ordered a meal at McDonald’s, but his hamburger was wrong when he received it. So he got back into the drive-thru line to have it corrected, and the employee working at the drive-thru reportedly corrected the problem, handing him the correct burger. The employee indicated that Gonzalez was still unhappy and got back in the drive-thru line again, at which time he allegedly pointed a gun at her.

The employee called 911, and Gonzalez, who was still at the McDonald’s, allegedly fled the scene. Police caught him minutes later after a short chase.

Once captured, Gonzalez told police he was “only trying to get a hamburger from McDonald’s.”

Gonzalez faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.