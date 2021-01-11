Melania Trump Rejects ‘Personal Attacks’ on Her, Calls for ‘Healing’

First Lady Melania Trump is “disappointed” and “disheartened” by the violent events surrounding last week’s attack on the Capitol, using a personal statement released Monday to call for national “healing” while at the same time rejecting “personal attacks” on her.

Mrs. Trump used the moment to plead “this time is solely about healing our country” and should not be used for “personal gain.” She said:

I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain. Our Nation must heal in a civil manner. Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable.

The first lady did not say where the personal attacks came from, but instead called on the nation to rally and, “take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives.”

Mrs. Trump then went on to implore people to “stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness.”

“It is inspiring to see that so many have found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election, but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence,” the first lady continued. “Our path forward is to come together, find our commonalities, and be the kind and strong people that I know we are.”

Of those who died during the violence, Mrs. Trump said her “heart goes out” to the victims and she prayed “for their families comfort and strength during this difficult time.” She then finished with this plea:

Most importantly, I ask for healing, grace, understanding, and peace for our great Nation. Every day let us remember that we are one Nation under God. God bless you all and God bless the United States of America.

This was the first time the first lady had publicly addressed the events that unfolded at the Capitol last week, although the aftermath did not leave her untouched.

Her Chief of Staff and Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, resigned from her post in the hours immediately following protests, as Breitbart News reported.

Grisham was known for her sharp-tongued approach against the establishment media’s attacks on Mrs. Trump throughout the last four years, often calling out journalists directly on social media for fabricating stories with anonymous sources or leaving out critical context.