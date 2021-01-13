Members of Congress arrived at Capitol Hill on Wednesday to see armed National Guard troops sleeping in the corridors of the building as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares a vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Members of the National Guard take a rest in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 13, 2021, ahead of an expected House vote impeaching US President Donald Trump. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland, walks past members of the National Guard as he arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 13, 2021, ahead of an expected House vote impeaching US President Donald Trump. – (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Members of the National Guard rest in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 13, 2021 (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
The National Guard continues demonstrating a show of force after violent riots took place on Capitol Hill last week in the building by a group of Trump supporters.
Outside the Capitol, National Guard soldiers were spotted Wednesday morning unloading racks of rifles and pistols as well as anti-riot gear.
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 13: Weapons are distributed to members of the National Guard outside the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Members of the National Guard walk through the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 13, 2021, ahead of an expected House vote impeaching US President Donald Trump. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
The Pentagon announced plans to deploy up to 15,000 National Guard troops to protect President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive at the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive at the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
