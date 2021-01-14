AOC: GOP Cares More About Preserving the ‘Mythology of Whiteness’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Wednesday that she does not want to hear the “coup-supporting GOP talk about ‘blue lives’ ever again” in the wake of the Capitol protests, concluding that Republicans care more about “preserving the social order and the mythology of whiteness” than democracy.

“I don’t want to hear these coup-supporting GOP talk about ‘blue lives’ ever again,” the New York lawmaker told her 11.5 million Twitter followers Wednesday afternoon.

“They never cared about safety. Never cared about ‘law & order.’ And certainly do not care for democracy. They only care for power, & invited chaos in an effort seize it. They are unfit to serve,” she continued, providing a clip of her recent Instagram Live, where she railed against Republican colleagues, accusing them of caring more about preserving the “mythology of whiteness” than democracy itself.

“I don’t want to hear or see the Republican Party talk about blue lives ever again. This was never about safety for them. It was always a slogan, because if they actually cared about rule of law, they would speak up when people break the law,” she said, failing to mention her party’s overwhelming failure to condemn the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots, as well as the lawless “autonomous zones,” that dominated several cities over the summer.

“They would enforce fairness and equity but they don’t give a damn about the law,” she continued. “They don’t give a damn about order. They give a damn about white supremacy.”

Echoing her progressive colleague Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), Ocasio-Cortez said the GOP cares “about preserving the social order and the mythology of whiteness more than the grandeur of our democracy.”

“That’s what they care about. They lust for power more than they care about democracy,” she concluded:

To my colleagues in Congress – here’s a novel thought: instead of pledging allegiance to your donor class or a violent mob, why don’t you cast your vote based on the right thing to do? You either defend ALL the people or you protect that mob. It’s really not that complicated. pic.twitter.com/4mWShOVSWK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2021

During the video, she also asserted that many people have “drank the poison of white supremacy,” which, she said, is precisely “what Donald Trump represents.”

“At this point, you haven’t recognized that and you don’t see it, um, maybe you have a lot of work to do, too,” she added:

.@AOC, on Instagram, reflects on the Capitol Hill riot: “I thought I was going to die. And you have all of those thoughts where, at the end of your life, all of these thoughts come rushing to you … I did not know if I was going to make out of that day alive.” pic.twitter.com/JX0gLNtMAY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez is among the 232 House members who voted to impeach President Trump over the events that occurred at the U.S. Capitol last week.

During Wednesday’s debate, Rep. Bush, the newest member of the far-left “Squad,” referred to President Trump as the “white supremacist-in-chief,” triggering boos from Republicans in the chamber.