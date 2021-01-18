At Least 23 Shot over Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 23 people were shot, six fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first fatal shooting at  5:45 p.m., when a 30-year-old in a vehicle “in the 8900-block of South Racine Avenue” was shot in a drive-by incident and fatally wounded. He died approximately two hours later.

Another fatality involved a 32-year-old man who was shot multiple times and killed while standing on the sidewalk “in the 9200-block of South Blackstone Avenue” Saturday morning at 12:25 a.m.

The third fatality occurred early Sunday morning when a 42-year-old man was shot during an argument. NBC 5 reports he was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A fourth fatality occurred Sunday just before 5 a.m,, when a 17-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the chest. She received the wound in an shooting incident inside a residence.

The fifth fatality was a teenage male who was shot and killed “in the 5900-block of West Fullerton Avenue” around 6 p.m. Sunday night.

In another fatal shooting, a 26-year-old woman was shot and killed while she was in a vehicle at a red light just after 11 p.m. Sunday night. The shooting occurred “in the 700-block of North Hamlin Avenue.”

Breitbart News reported that over 4,100 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago during 2020.

And now, over 50 people were shot during past two weekends alone. Twenty-three were shot this weekend and 30 the weekend prior.

