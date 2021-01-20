Wyoming Republican Files to Primary Liz Cheney After Impeachment Vote

A primary challenger for House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has filed to run in the 2022 election after her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R) has initiated a 2022 challenge against Cheney, according to a statement of candidacy filed on Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission. Since 2017, Bouchard has represented District 6 of Wyoming.

Following Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump, Bouchard wrote on social media: “I expect Never Trumpers to do this stuff. But Cheney should be run out of town, and back to Virginia for joining the blame game!”

The Wyoming Republican Party also condemned Cheney earlier this month for voting with nine other House Republicans to impeach Trump, alleging “incitement of an insurrection.”

“By announcing her decision to vote for impeachment Representative Cheney denied President Trump due process; she judged the ‘evidence’ before it was presented and refused to listen to the arguments made,” the state GOP said last week in a statement.

In addition, there is also an online petition with more than 35,000 signatures to recall Cheney on Change.org.