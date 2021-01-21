Dr. Fauci Admits Feeling Liberated Under Joe Biden’s Administration

Dr. Anthony Fauci reappeared in the White House press briefing Thursday, admitting that he felt more liberated speaking about the coronavirus under President Joe Biden, rather than former President Donald Trump.

New York Times reporter Michael Scheer asked Fauci to share his emotional thoughts about the change of administrations and speaking about the virus going forward.

“The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what evidence, what the science is and know that that’s it, let the science speak, it is somewhat of a liberating feeling,” he said.

Scheer noted that Fauci had already joked about feeling liberated under President Joe Biden.

“You said I was joking about it. I was very serious,” Fauci said with a laugh.

Fauci said that he did not take “pleasure” in contradicting Trump but said he experienced relief at being able to talk like a scientist.

He also said that he was pleased that he did not have to contradict the president on issues of science.

“It was very clear that there were things that were said, be it regarding things like Hydroxychloroquine and other things like that, that really was uncomfortable because they were not based on scientific fact.”