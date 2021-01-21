White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended President Joe Biden for failing to wear a mask on federal land, despite signing a mandate ordering Americans to do so.

Biden and members of his family appeared at the Lincoln Memorial Wednesday evening without masks, despite the president signing a mask mandate for federal property earlier in the afternoon. On Thursday, Biden also spoke and signed executive orders at the White House without wearing a mask.

“He was surrounded by his family, we take a number of precautions but I think we have bigger issues to worry about at this moment in time,” Psaki explained.

Psaki was questioned about Biden’s apparent hypocrisy on masks by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, but it appeared that she did not have a prepared answer.

“I think he was celebrating in the evening of a historic day in our country and certainly he signed the mask mandate because it’s a way to send a message to the American public about the importance of wearing masks,” Psaki said.

When asked why Biden failed to lead by the “power of his example” that he frequently speaks about, Paski replied, “The power of his example is also the message he sends by signing 25 executive orders including almost half of them related to COVID.”