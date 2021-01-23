The vast majority of Americans want Biden administration officials to stop the migrant caravan making its way through Central America when it reaches the southern border, a sentiment that comes as President Biden seeks to make amnesty for over 11 million illegal aliens a reality, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Friday found.

A caravan of Honduran migrants is reportedly making its way to the southern border as the Biden administration begins to undo many of former President Trump’s policies, making immigration reform a top priority. Biden has been pushing an amnesty plan in his first days in office, aiming to grant U.S. citizenship to anyone who can prove they were in the United States illegally on or before January 1. While a Biden transition team member told NBC News that “now is not the time to make the journey” to the U.S., the official did say that help is “on the way.”

A Rasmussen Reports survey released Friday showed that 60 percent of likely U.S. voters want officials to halt the caravan at the border.

“That’s double the 30% of voters who believe the migrants should be allowed to enter the United States temporarily until each of their cases can be individually reviewed,” Rasmussen found. The survey also found that a plurality, or 48 percent, view it as a bad idea to stop the construction of the border wall. Forty-five percent say otherwise.

The opinions appear to be deeply partisan, with 82 percent of Republicans expressing the view that the caravan should be stopped at the border, followed by 63 percent of unaffiliated voters and 38 percent of Democrats who believe the same.

The survey, taken January 19-20, 2021 among 880 likely U.S. voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percent.

Interestingly, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) did not include Biden’s plan for amnesty in his list of three policy priorities for the Senate, listing impeachment, the coronavirus, and confirmations instead.