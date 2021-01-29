Texas AG Ken Paxton Issues Civil Investigative Demands to Robinhood

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday issued 13 Civil Investigative Demands to several trading platforms, including the embattled app Robinhood, in the wake of restrictions placed on GameStop stock thanks to traders on Reddit sending its shares soaring this week.

“Wall Street corporations cannot limit public access to the free market, nor should they censor discussion surrounding it, particularly for their own benefit. This apparent coordination between hedge funds, trading platforms, and web servers to shut down threats to their market dominance is shockingly unprecedented and wrong,” Paxton wrote in a statement. “It stinks of corruption,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I’m hopeful that these companies will step up and cooperate with these CIDs in order to clear any confusion over why stock purchases were forcibly closed and why even conversation around these stocks was silenced.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.