Texas AG Ken Paxton Issues Civil Investigative Demands to Robinhood

This Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York. Robinhood Financial agreed to pay $65 million to settle government charges that it failed to disclose the full details of its dealings with high-speed traders and didn't get the best prices …
AP Photo/Patrick Sison
Joshua Caplan

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday issued 13 Civil Investigative Demands to several trading platforms, including the embattled app Robinhood, in the wake of restrictions placed on GameStop stock thanks to traders on Reddit sending its shares soaring this week.

“Wall Street corporations cannot limit public access to the free market, nor should they censor discussion surrounding it, particularly for their own benefit. This apparent coordination between hedge funds, trading platforms, and web servers to shut down threats to their market dominance is shockingly unprecedented and wrong,” Paxton wrote in a statement. “It stinks of corruption,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I’m hopeful that these companies will step up and cooperate with these CIDs in order to clear any confusion over why stock purchases were forcibly closed and why even conversation around these stocks was silenced.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.