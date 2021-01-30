Former President George W. Bush appears to be backing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), one of the ten Republican House members who sided with Democrats in voting to impeach former President Trump.

According to Politico reporter Alex Isenstadt, Bush is planning to call former Vice President Dick Cheney to wish him a happy birthday and “to thank him for his daughter’s service,” specifically:

George W. Bush spokesman Freddy Ford tells me that “we aren’t thinking about the next election cycle yet. But I do know that President Bush is planning to call VP Cheney tomorrow for two reasons: to wish him a happy 80th birthday, and to thank him for his daughter’s service.” — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) January 29, 2021

The Wyoming Republican is among ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection following the January 6 Capitol riot, despite the fact that the former president did not call for violence or lawlessness. Rather, he continually called for peace as the chaos continued to unfold.

Cheney has since remained on the receiving end of criticism from both colleagues and Republicans in her state, as Breitbart News reported:

What’s more, Cheney has fallen behind her primary challenger by more than double digits, a sharp turn in just weeks against the one-time rising star since she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. The poll, conducted by Trump’s team and first reported by Politico, shows 73 percent of Republicans in ruby red Wyoming view her unfavorably—while 62 percent of all voters in the state similarly view her unfavorably. Only 10 percent of GOP voters, and 13 percent of all voters, say they would vote to reelect her, and she trails by more than 30 points—54 percent to 21 percent—against state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, who has announced a campaign against her since her impeachment vote.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a staunch ally of the former president, said during a campaign rally in Wyoming this week that Cheney has managed to do two things while in Congress: “Frustrate the agenda of President Trump and sell out to the forever war machine.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has also said that Cheney, who serves as House Republican Conference chair, has a “lot of questions she has to answer to the conference.”

The Senate impeachment trial is expected to begin the week of February 8 but is essentially “dead on arrival,” according to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). This week, 45 Senate Republicans stood against the impeachment trial, backing Paul’s constitutional concerns regarding the proceeding.