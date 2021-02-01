Two landmark Detroit eateries were hit by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) coronavirus cops after a charitable video went viral last week.

American Coney Island, owned by Grace Keros, was the latest recipient of money from the Barstool Fund, a charity established by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Portnoy visited the restaurant, and its next door rival, Lafayette Coney Island, and ate indoors at the counter, an alleged violation of Whitmer’s orders banning in-person dining. (Restrictions were partially lifted today. Dining rooms can now have 25 percent capacity.)

PART 1 Barstool Coney Island Rivalry – Lafayette vs American (Detroit, MI) pic.twitter.com/fHtDXUv9Cl — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 24, 2021

PART 2 Barstool Coney Island Rivalry – Lafayette vs American (Detroit, MI) pic.twitter.com/5tdrAr6Jyz — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 24, 2021

After Portnoy’s video went viral, American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island were both visited by inspectors.

Deadline Detroit reported:

American Coney Island passed, but Keros was given a warning: No eating in the restaurant until Monday, when diners will be allowed back in at 25 percent capacity. “Big government, they haven’t done anything to help us,” said Keros, who now works the cash register since there is not enough business to pay an employee. “They just make it harder for us. It’s kind of like they want to kill us.” Lafayette wasn’t so lucky. They were given a $500 ticket for wearing masks improperly. It should be pointed out that Whitmer served coney dogs last June at Lafayette in one of her public relations stunts. Some Lafayette employees were not wearing their masks properly then, either. And the governor was not wearing a hair net.

“What can you do,” Audi Purovic, one of the owners of Lafayette, told Charlie LeDuff. “I don’t want no problems with the government. No problems. But do you see video? More than 1,200 comments!”

The Barstool Fund raised $15,000 for American Coney Island, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“The fund has raised more than $29 million for restaurants and other small businesses across the country that were hit hard by the pandemic,” the paper reported.

