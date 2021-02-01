Steve Pearce, chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party, said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Matt Boyle that Republicans should fight the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) to lead the Department of Interior because of her “radical” record when it comes to fossil fuel production in the United States.

“[Haaland] has taken a radical position all along,” Pearce said of her record in the House representing New Mexico. “She’ll be doing things that are devastating nationwide.”

Pearce discussed with Breitbart News Saturday how President Joe Biden’s orders to fight so-called manmade climate change by shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline and placing a moratorium on leasing for drilling on federal lands is devastating state economies.

Pearce said that 52 percent of New Mexico’s energy production comes from federal land in the state and as many as 100,000 jobs are related to the industry.

He also said 40 percent of the state’s budget is funded through the oil and gas industry.

But New Mexico isn’t alone — 11 western states where the federal government owns millions of acres will be impacted by Biden’s energy polices, Pearce said.

When asked what Americans can do to change the course Biden’s energy agenda, Pearce said they should put pressure on their elected officials. Pearce said that includes New Mexico Democrat Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Lujan.

“They cannot be silent while devastation is happening here in New Mexico,” Pearce said.

Pearce said Republicans hope to turn Haaland’s vacated House seat red if she is confirmed and he believes the GOP will have future successes in the mid-term election and the state’s governor’s race.

And some of those turning the tide back to the GOP could be Democrats.

“I think Democrats across the state are aghast at what’s happening from the Biden White House,” Pearce said. “When people see the radical things they’re doing with the progressives in control they’re going to say this is not our party anymore.”

