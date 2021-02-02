Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who served as the 44th governor of Florida, is considering another gubernatorial bid, he revealed in an interview this week.

In a profile on Facing South Florida, Crist expressed disappointment in Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), specifically over the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in the Sunshine State.

“It’s as if there was no plan in place, and I don’t believe that there was. It’s not as if Jim, that this was a surprise that the vaccine was coming,” Crist told CBS Miami’s Jim DeFede. “You know it’s coming. You’ve got to be prepared.”

Florida has largely led the way in vaccine distribution, particularly among the elderly population. The state has vaccinated over one million seniors alone. Last week, DeSantis announced the state will have offered the vaccine “to every resident and staff member of Florida’s nearly 700 nursing homes and over 3,000 ALFs” by February 1.

While Crist, who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Rick Scott (FL-R) in Florida’s 2014 gubernatorial race, said he remains focused on the coronavirus and economic crisis and “helping the Biden administration get on their feet and move well,” he added he is contemplating running for governor again.

“But if you ask me, have some people suggested that I should contemplate potentially running for Governor next year? Yes, they have. While it doesn’t get much of my attention in my brain right now, it is something that I would be open to,” he said:

Crist served as Florida’s governor from 2009-2011 as a Republican. He appears to believe he could appeal to both sides of the aisle given his status Republican-turned-Democrat.

“I love the environment; we need to protect it. If we don’t, it hurts us economically,” Crist said. “I fought for teachers as Governor before. … These are the kind of things I think Floridians want. That’s why I’m opening my brain to the idea a little bit more.”

He also added “law enforcement is something we have to fight for.”

However, Crist is among House lawmakers who voted to impeach former President Trump, whose permanent residence is in the Sunshine State. Trump took Florida in the 2020 election, defeating President Biden by 3.3 percent.

Crist said he voted for impeachment because it was “the right thing to do.”