Montana Lawmakers Weigh Ban Against Enforcing Federal Gun Control

Montana lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the enforcement of federal gun control.

The Associated Press reports State Rep. Rep. Jedediah Hinkle (R-Belgrade) sponsored legislation which “would ban state employees from enforcing or implementing federal bans on firearms, magazines or ammunition.”

Hinkle commented on the legislation, saying, “[It] important to ensure that our law enforcement aren’t being pressured in any way to violate our Second Amendment rights, and to not violate their oath of office to uphold the constitution,”

Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock vetoed similar legislation three previous times–in 2013, 2015, and 2017–but lawmakers hope the legislation can be secured now Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte is at the helm.

On January 24, 2021, Breitbart News reported Missouri State Sen. Eric Burlison (R-Battlefield) introduced legislation that would nullify new gun controls implemented by the Biden Administration.

KMOX News Radio 1220 reports Burlison’s legislation is titled, “Second Amendment Protection Act.” And Missourinet noted that Burlison explained that the Act is designed to prevent in-state enforcement of “gun bans directly, magazine bans, attacks on private gun manufacturers, red flag laws, and restrictions on individual citizens from buying firearms.”

