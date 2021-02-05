President Joe Biden again sounded a dark note on the state of the American economy after the employment numbers were released Friday.

“It’s very clear that our economy is in trouble,” he said during a speech at the White House, highlighting the difficulties for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden spoke about the hopelessness in the country, pointing to the rise in suicides, drug overdoses, domestic violence, and mental health problems in the country.

He proposed the government as the solution, announcing that he would move forward on his $1.9 trillion rescue package.

“A lot of folks are losing hope and I believe the American people are looking right now to their government for help,” he said.

Biden indicated he was no longer interested in working with Republicans to pass a bipartisan coronavirus relief bill, noting that the negotiations would only prolong the aid that was needed immediately.

“I’m going to act. I’m going to act fast,” he said. “I’d like to do it with the support of Republicans … But they are not willing to go as far as we need to go.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell previously passed five bipartisan coronavirus relief bills before Biden was president, but Biden accused Republicans of trying to stall the process until 2025. Earlier this week, Biden met with ten senate Republicans led by Sen. Susan Collins, who proposed a smaller $619 billion aid package.

“What Republicans have proposed is either to do nothing or not enough,” Biden said. “All of a sudden, many of them have rediscovered fiscal restraint and concern for the deficits.”

Biden said that the Republican approach would only ensure more direct pain for the American people.

He said that Congress would only seek $1,400 individual direct payments, despite his promise to the people in the state of Georgia that he would send out $2000 checks “immediately” if they put Democrats in control of the Senate.

“I’m not cutting the size of the checks. They’re going to be $1,400. Period,” he said. “That’s what the American people were promised.”

Biden again repeated his message that he wanted to err on spending too much money rather than too little.