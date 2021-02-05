Lauren Boebert Receives D.C. Concealed Carry Permit

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) received the Washington, DC, concealed carry permit she told Breitbart News she was pursuing in December.

On December 23, 2020, Boebert told Breitbart News her intentions were to “carry a firearm each day in D.C.”

She said, “I’ve already gone through the concealed carry firearm courses to obtain a Washington, DC, permit,” stressing that she would be her own security in dangerous, Democrat-run D.C.

On January 3, 2021, Boebert trolled Democrats in an Arsenal Media Group video which showed her walking through different parts of the city, showing how she would keep her Glock close-at-hand for self-defense.

On Thursday, The Hill reported Boebert got her D.C. concealed carry permit. D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee talked to reporters about Boebert’s pursuit of permit, saying, “A concealed carry permit was issued in that case.”

Contee added, “As we do with all our permits, if citizens are allowed to carry, then we grant them a permit. In this case, she was allowed to carry and she was granted a permit.”

On January 28, 2021, Breitbart News noted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) suggestion House Members who carry guns for self-defense are the “enemy within.”

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak tweeted:

.@SpeakerPelosi referred to certain members of Congress as the "enemy within." When asked what she meant she said there are members who want to carry guns (like @RepBoebert who carries legally). So if you exercise your 2nd Amendment rights after a deadly riot, you are an "enemy." — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 28, 2021

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.