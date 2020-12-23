EXCLUSIVE–Lauren Boebert: ‘I Will Carry a Firearm Each Day in D.C.’

Incoming Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke to Breitbart News Wednesday and made clear she will “carry a firearm each day in D.C.”

Breitbart News reported that Boebert asked Capitol Police about carrying a gun shortly after winning the November 3, 2020, election.

On December 8, 2020, Boebert tweeted, “I’ve always heard to ‘speak softly and carry a big stick.’ I prefer to speak loudly and carry a Glock.”

Breitbart asked Boebert about her intentions upon taking office in January 2021 and she said, “I will carry a firearm each day in D.C.”

“I’ve already gone through the concealed carry firearm courses to obtain a Washington, DC, permit,” Boebert said.

She explained that as a representative, she will not be driven from her residence to the capitol “in an armored vehicle.” Rather, her safety will frequently be in her own hands.

“I am my security,” Boebert observed.

She added, “Washington, DC, like most Democrat-run cities, has a violent crime problem, so I certainly need a way to protect myself and I will be carrying each and every day.”

