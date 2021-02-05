Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) introduced legislation Friday that would force President Joe Biden and his administration to abide by Biden’s own “dictatorial” mask mandate, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Gohmert’s legislation requires the president, vice president, and all members of the executive branch to abide by the same standard Biden imposed on the American people. The Texas conservative introduced the legislation specifically to have Biden and his administration comply with the nationwide mandate that everyone must wear a mask inside a federal building. The bill makes an exception for members of the military.

Gohmert said he wanted to introduce the legislation after Biden signed a “totalitarian and unconstitutional” executive order mandating mask wearing on federal property. Then Biden visited a national monument with family — maskless.

Gohmert said in a statement Friday:

For far too long, Washington elites have lived by the mantra, “do as I say, not as I do.” Only hours after signing a totalitarian and unconstitutional executive order mandating mask wearing and social distancing protocols on all federal properties, President Biden visited a national monument with his family—maskless and not socially distant from each other. His rank hypocrisy was on full display. The reason given by his administration for his blatant violation of his own mandate? He was “celebrating” his inauguration.

Biden has not worn a mask on federal property on multiple occasions, including the Oval Office.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Biden’s violation of his own executive order, saying he was celebrating with his family at the Lincoln Memorial.

“He was surrounded by his family. We take a number of precautions, but I think we have bigger issues to worry about at this moment in time,” Psaki said.

“I think he was celebrating in the evening of a historic day in our country, and certainly, he signed the mask mandate because it’s a way to send a message to the American public about the importance of wearing masks,” she added.

Gohmert continued his statement, asserting Biden’s refusal to abide by his own mask mandate is a “slap in the face” of every American who suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said:

Millions of American families have sacrificed and suffered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also gave up family gatherings, birthday celebrations, christenings, weddings and graduations because government told them it was absolutely necessary. They were forced to let loved ones take their last dying breaths scared and alone in hospitals and nursing homes because of cruel visitation policies. President Biden’s actions are a slap in the face to every single American who has seen their God-given rights eroded by power-hungry, science-denying Leftists in government who wish to rule this nation by fear, not facts.

“It is my hope that this bill will remind the President and his administration that if they are going to take away freedom, they need to abide by their own dictatorial commandments,” Gohmert added.

Read Gohmert’s legislation here:

Gohmert Biden EO Bill by Breitbart News on Scribd

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.