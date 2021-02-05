Watch – Jill Biden: We Owe It to Our Dogs to Keep Wearing Masks

First Lady Jill Biden filmed a public service announcement released Thursday, urging Americans to keep wearing their masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first lady appeared in the video with her family’s two dogs Champ and Major. The ad was titled “Puppy Bowl XVII” to coincide with this year’s Super Bowl on Sunday.

“The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on earth and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy,” Biden said in the video filmed in the White House.

She spoke about how dogs had become “a source of joy and comfort” during the pandemic even though sometimes they interrupted video conferencing calls.

Biden recommended Americans keep wearing their masks outside to help stop the spread of the virus.

“Please keep wearing your mask even when walking your dogs,” she said.