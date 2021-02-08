At least 23 people were shot, three fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On Sunday, Breitbart News noted 14 people were shot, one fatally, Friday through Saturday alone. That one fatality occurred when shots rang out early Saturday morning at Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale, a Chicago-area community.

NBC 5 quoted Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese saying, “It appears that there were a couple of different groups attending different events at the hotel…[when] something transpired and that’s when the shooting took place, mostly in the hallways at the hotel.”

By Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the total number of weekend shooting victims had risen to 23, with two more fatalities.

One of those fatalities was the result of a man being shot Friday while trying to break up a fight. Two males were fighting about “9:10 p.m. in the 1600-block of North Cicero Avenue” when 42-year-old Kenny Winters stepped in to stop it. He was shot in the back and leg and taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers discovered the weekend’s third fatality Sunday night around 11:10 p.m., when officers found a man with shot multiple gunshot wounds in a doorway “in the 7700-block of South Yates Boulevard.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chicago Tribune observes 243 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through February 2, 2021, alone.

