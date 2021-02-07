Fourteen people were shot, one fatally, Friday through Saturday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the shooting totals at 11:18 p.m. CST Saturday night.

The one fatality occurred during an early Saturday morning shooting at a hotel in Bloomingdale.

NBC 5 reports the shooting that caused the fatality occurred at the Indian Lakes Hotel some time after 2 a.m., with officers arriving on scene at 2:35.

Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese commented, saying, “It appears that there were a couple of different groups attending different events at the hotel…[when] something transpired and that’s when the shooting took place, mostly in the hallways at the hotel.”

Twenty-seven-year-old James McGill of Chicago was killed in the shooting.

CNN noted there were “multiple” other victims with gunshot wounds.

On February 2, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that January 2021 homicides hit a four-year high in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times explained that the city saw 51 homicides in January, which ties the high seen in January 2017.

