Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial Begins

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins on Tuesday with up to four hours of debate on whether a former president who was impeached while he was still in office can be prosecuted when he is no longer in the White House.

The impeachment trial will continue on Wednesday, with each side getting up to 16 hours to present their case, if a majority of Senators agree later today that Trump can be convicted as a former president.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

1:01 PM: Impeachment trial about to get started.

12:59 PM: Still undecided on witnesses.

House impeachment managers remain undecided on witnesses https://t.co/pltOExRzMz — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 9, 2021

12:55 PM: National Guard patrol as impeachment trial is about to start.

Members of the National Guard patrol at the U.S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former Pres. Trump is set to get underway. https://t.co/7b1YAZRViI #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/LdDFE7TcZz — ABC News (@ABC) February 9, 2021

12:50 PM: Pelosi: Dems will be defending democracy:

Speaker Pelosi to House Democrats ahead of today’s 1pm Senate impeachment trial start: “Today is an important day in the life of our Country. In the Senate, our House Managers, under Congressman Jamie Raskin’s leadership, will be defending the Constitution and our Democracy.” — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 9, 2021

12:45 PM: RNC on former president Trump’s second impeachment trial. Quotes Lincoln:

Today Senate Democrats could be working with Republicans on the issues Americans actually care about, but instead they are moving ahead with yet another politically-motivated impeachment trial, this time of a president who is no longer in office. While the eventual outcome of this impeachment trial is not in question, the credibility of Democrats’ calls for unity is. This unconstitutional exercise may unite Democrat leaders around their hatred of President Trump, but it will only further divide our nation at a time when we desperately need unity. President Abraham Lincoln famously said ‘a house divided against itself cannot stand.’ President Biden should heed Lincoln’s words and urge Senate Democrats to drop this partisan charade so the People’s House can get back to doing the people’s business and we can bring our country together.

12:42 PM: Dems will have backup plans:

A majority of Americans want to bar former Pres. Trump from office. https://t.co/WDh3Fovhp4 pic.twitter.com/VvAZteh3HY — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 9, 2021

Late-night calls between congressional staff and constitutional scholars. Tense exchanges between party lawyers on the best path forward. Democrats are quietly debating a draft resolution to bar Trump from future office if the Senate fails to convict him. https://t.co/RdZhnqLKlV — Michael Wilner (@mawilner) February 8, 2021

12:40 PM:

Senate leaders revised the impeachment trial organizing resolution expected to be approved after 1pm when the trial resumes. The Friday night-Saturday break for Shabbat is no longer included in the resolution, but the trial still may resume at 2pm on Sunday if needed. pic.twitter.com/UxDgNeOAVP — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 9, 2021

12:35 PM:

Inbox: Senator Kevin Cramer calling the impeachment trial of Trump stupid and disgusting before it starts. pic.twitter.com/A8fZCeP8gy — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 9, 2021