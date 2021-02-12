Anti-Josh Hawley PAC Joins Scandal-Ridden Lincoln Project’s Podcast

Two staffers working for a PAC seeking to oust Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) joined a podcast with the Lincoln Project on Thursday despite the Never Trump organization’s knowledge about cofounder John Weaver’s predatory behavior toward young men, some of them teenagers.

Democrats in former Sen. Claire McCaskill’s (D-MO) political orbit founded a PAC titled Just Oust Seditious Hacks (JOSH) PAC, a PAC designed to remove Hawley from office after he moved to object to the 2020 presidential elections on January 6.

Thomas Hatfield, a former McCaskill campaign staffer and JOSH PAC officer, and Zoe Gallagher, a JOSH PAC officer, joined the Lincoln Project podcast on Thursday.

The two JOSH PAC staffers joined the Lincoln Project’s podcast despite revelations that Lincoln Project cofounder John Weaver contacted young men, some of them teenagers, including those under 18, who could potentially work for the Lincoln Project and sent them messages ranging from suggestive to sexually explicit.

During the podcast, Rick Wilson called Hawley a “little bitch.”

Hatfield bragged about tracking and following Hawley during the Senate campaign.

Tara Setmeyer, a Lincoln Project senior adviser, wished JOSH PAC luck in “getting rid of these seditious bastards.”

Gallagher even promoted the podcast Friday, saying, “Thank you @TheRickWilson and @TaraSetmayer for having us and supporting our goal of shedding light on the dangerousness of Josh Hawley and his selfish, unbridled ambitions.”

Thank you @TheRickWilson and @TaraSetmayer for having us and supporting our goal of shedding light on the dangerousness of Josh Hawley and his selfish, unbridled ambitions. https://t.co/n3oKXzd0Xi — Zoe Gallagher (@zoeegallagher) February 12, 2021

The two JOSH PAC staffers went on the Lincoln Project podcast despite the Never Trump organization’s scandal with Weaver.

This included when Weaver sent messages to a 14-year-old asking questions about his body when he was in high school and then more direct questions when he turned 18.

One report suggests that the FBI is now investigating if Weaver “ever behaved inappropriately” with “underage boys.”

The Lincoln Project ignored questions surrounding Weaver’s reportedly predatory behavior, even though the organization knew about accusations since last June. The Never Trump organization reportedly took no action against Weaver and “pressed forward with its high profile work.”

Steve Schmidt even told a Lincoln Project staffer in September 2020 that “the Weaver stuff is being taken care of.”

Schmidt and Wilson told people that Weaver was “depraved” and “twisted.”

Even though the organization knew of the accusations against Weaver, Wilson denied prior knowledge of the accusations against the embattled Lincoln Project staffer.

Wilson even called the story against Weaver a “hit story from Trump world.”

Another day, another hit story from Trump world. I know y'all would like to ignore the mounting evidence of Trump ordering a murderous mob to attack the Capitol, but you can't — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 11, 2021