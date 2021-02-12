Megan McCain, co-host of The View and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), said her father “despised” Lincoln Project cofounders Steve Schmidt and John Weaver.

McCain shared her remarks via Twitter, hours after Schmidt resigned from his seat on the Lincoln Project’s board of directors.

“I’ve been very hesitant to comment but since my deceased father keeps getting invoked I will say this: John Weaver and Steve Schmidt were so despised by my Dad he made it a point to ban them from his funeral,” McCain tweeted. “Since 2008, no McCain would have spit on them if they were on fire.”

McCain also wrote:

My heart goes out to the victims of John Weaver, it’s abhorrent and evil – everyone who knew that this was going on deserves to be held accountable. I hope that anyone who covered up for this never works in politics ever again. What disgusts me so much is that anyone who would engage in such awful and potentially illegal behavior would use their media associations with my father to gain opportunities. My dad was betrayed by you, hated you for it, and we all know it.

Schmidt, an MSNBC contributor, regularly marketed himself as a “conservative,” resting his alleged political Republican bona fides on his previous campaign work with John McCain.

In a statement regarding his resignation, Schmidt claimed to have been sexually abused as a 13-year-old boy. He also framed his resignation as an opportunity to provide a board seat on the Lincoln Project to a woman in order to change its composition of “four middle-aged white men.”