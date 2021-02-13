Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said Saturday that the Senate voting for additional witnesses turned the impeachment trial into a “total shit show” and said that if Democrats want more witnesses, then Republicans will drag out the trial.

Ernst spoke to a reporter after the Senate voted to approve witnesses for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. The approval of additional witnesses will likely delay the impeachment trial, which could have concluded on Saturday if the Senate did not want to subpoena additional witnesses. The Senate still has to decide on which witnesses it wishes to subpoena, which further complicates the Senate’s proceedings.

“Total, total shit show,” Joni Ernst says when I asked about her reaction to this, calling it “a tool of revenge” against Trump. Adds: “if they want to drag this out, we’ll drag it out. They won’t get their noms, they won’t get anything.” — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) February 13, 2021

Ernst, the Senate GOP vice chair, called the vote a “total, total shit show.”

She called the approval of additional witnesses a “tool of revenge” against the 45th president.

The Iowa conservative then promised that if Democrats wish to extend the impeachment trial against Trump, then they will also drag out the trial. She also promised to block the consideration of potential nominees.

“If they want to drag this out, we’ll drag it out. They won’t get their noms, they won’t get anything,” Ernst said.

“Dems had agreed to know [sic] witnesses, then House Managers changed their mind this morning. Schumer blindsided. Pandemonium. They’re negotiating now to figure out next steps,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in a statement on Saturday.

Thread: Chaos at the impeachment trial. Dems had agreed to know witnesses, then House Managers changed their mind this morning. Schumer blindsided. Pandemonium. They’re negotiating now to figure out next steps. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) echoed this sentiment on Saturday. Graham voted for additional witnesses.

“It is my firm belief that the House Managers are trying to investigate the case AFTER it was brought to the Senate. It is better for the country to go to a final vote,” Graham wrote in a statement on Saturday.

It is my firm belief that the House Managers are trying to investigate the case AFTER it was brought to the Senate. It is better for the country to go to a final vote. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 13, 2021

“However, if the body wants witnesses, I am going to insist we have multiple witnesses,” he added.

He asked rhetorically, “We can start with Speaker Pelosi to answer the question as to whether or not there was credible evidence of pre-planned violence before President Trump spoke? Whether Speaker Pelosi, due to optics, refused requests by the Capitol Hill Police for additional resources like the National Guard?”

“Her testimony is incredibly relevant to the incitement charge,” he added.