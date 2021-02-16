Rudy Giuliani No Longer Donald Trump’s Personal Lawyer

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is no longer a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, an aide confirmed Tuesday.

Spokesman Jason Miller told the Daily Mail that Giuliani was no longer representing Trump in legal matters.

Miller said that Giuliani remained a friend of the president.

“The mayor remains an ally and a friend,” he added, adding that there was “no split or divorce or anything of the sort.”

Giuliani prominently represented Trump in his legal fight to contest the results of the 2020 election and also in the Democrats’ Russia investigations.

The former mayor spoke at the rally to protest the election in Washington, DC, on January 6th — which resulted in rioters storming Capitol Hill.

Both Trump and Giuliani were sued by Rep. Bennie Thompson, (D-MS), and the NAACP on Tuesday, accusing them of conspiring with extremists to storm the Capitol.

Miller defended the president in his statement.

“President Trump did not plan, produce, or organize the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse,” he said. “President Trump did not incite or conspire to incite any violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.”