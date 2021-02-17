RNC Announces ‘Election Transparency’ Committee

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced “the formation of the new Committee on Election Integrity dedicated to restoring election transparency and ensuring voters have confidence in future election processes.”

The new committee is designed to manage one of the most critical challenges the GOP faces in lieu of “states undoing important safeguards, bypassing the proper legislative processes, and changing election laws in the eleventh hour.”

“The RNC will play a crucial role in restoring confidence in our elections, promoting election integrity, and recommending best practices to ensure that future elections are free, fair, and transparent,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

The report details a renewed focus on fighting the “Democrats’ unprecedented attempts to change election laws,” and reiterated the committee “will work closely with state parties and other stakeholders in our elections across the country on voting policies and best practices, such as ensuring poll watchers are allowed to properly observe counting processes, meaningful voter ID laws are codified, and all Americans have faith in our elections process.”

The Committee on Election Integrity will be chaired by Florida Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters, with Ashley MacLeay, National Committeewomen from the District of Columbia, serving as Co-Chair. The full committee will consist of 12 women and 12 men “representing the RNC from 21 states and the District of Columbia,” the release added.

This comes shortly after the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) launched an effort to support election integrity on Wednesday.