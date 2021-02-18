Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s ‘Very Dumb Statement’ on Vaccines

Former President Donald Trump ridiculed President Joe Biden Wednesday for his statement that the United States did not have a vaccine when he came into office.

Biden commented on the vaccine during a CNN town hall with host Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night.

“The biggest thing, though … when you and I talked last, we talked about — it’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but a vaccinator,” Biden said.

Trump appeared shocked by Biden’s answer and spoke about the moment Wednesday night with Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly.

“Maybe, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt, could he be joking? Because frankly, that was a very dumb statement,” he said.

Trump marveled at the statement, reminding corporate media that Biden was given the vaccine before he was even inaugurated.

“He’s either not telling the truth or he’s mentally gone,” he said.

Trump said “even the haters” acknowledged that Biden’s statement was wrong.

“He is getting lit up on that one,” he said.

Biden’s statement angered former Trump officials including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, but it was excused as a “verbal stumble” by some “fact-checkers” in corporate media.

It was a verbal stumble, a typical Biden gaffe, as he had already mentioned 50 million doses being available when he took office. Ex Trump officials should especially cool the outrage meter, as it just looks silly. https://t.co/HFjH01lXgH — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 17, 2021

Trump said he was amazed by the easy questions that Cooper and other media outlets were asking Biden.

“You see what goes on with the news. It’s gotten worse. It’s worse today than I’ve ever seen it,” he said. “You look at the questions they’re asked compared to the questions that I was asked — I don’t care if they ask me tough questions but let it be the same at least.”