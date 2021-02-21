Alleged Intruder Shot Dead After ‘Forcibly’ Entering Home

An alleged intruder was shot dead after “forcibly” entering a home in Wapello County, Iowa, late on Thursday.

The Perry News quoted from a Wapello County Sheriff’s Office statement, indicating the suspect “did forcibly enter the home and was shot by the homeowner inside the residence” around 9 15 p.m.

The homeowner called 911 before shooting the suspect. In the call, he explained that someone was trying to get into the house.

Radio Iowa reports that the suspect was airlifted to Iowa City” for treatment, but succumbed to his wounds.

The Des Moines Register notes that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

