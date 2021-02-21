Customers, Staff Open Fire, Kill Armed Attacker at Gun Range

Customers and staff opened fire and killed an attacker who had begun shooting at individuals at Jefferson Gun Outlet Saturday afternoon just before 3 p.m.

The Associated Press reports Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto indicated the attacker initially shot at people inside the building, hitting two.

WDSU notes the suspect opened fire after becoming angry at store clerk who wanted him to follow protocol instead of entering the the range with a loaded gun. Shots were fired as a result, leading “at least two customers” to open fire on the attacker.

The attacker continued to fire, and Lopinto observed the suspect was finally killed “outside the location by multiple other individuals.”

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says two innocents were killed in the incident, and they were first two the attacker targeted after being told not carry a loaded gun into the range. Two other innocents were wounded and are being treated for their injuries.

