Former President Trump endorsed Bob Paduchik for Chair of the Republican Party of Ohio.

Trump’s statement reads:

Bob Paduchik is running for Chair of the Republican Party of Ohio. He successfully led my campaign in both 2016 and 2020, having even more success the second time around. He is outstanding in every way, and I give him my full and complete endorsement. Bob loves our country and the Great State of Ohio. He will be an outstanding Chairman!

– President Donald J. Trump

Trump’s first endorsement comes as he begins screening 2022 midterm candidates who are eager to forward MAGA policies while ensuring every open Republican seat has a MAGA-approved contender vying for it.

Trump has received dozens of requests from prospective candidates who wish to earn his support, and he is fielding them as he sees fit. Trump has rejected meetings with former South Carolina governor and 2024 hopeful Nikki Haley and with some House and Senate GOP candidates vying for his ear.