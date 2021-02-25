Chip Roy, Andy Biggs Call for Liz Cheney to Resign from GOP Leadership

A pair of House Republicans have reignited calls for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to resign from her position as House GOP Conference Chairwoman for saying former President Donald Trump should not speak at CPAC’s 2021 convention.

“I consider Liz a friend, and I stood on the floor with the conference defending her right to defend herself and taking what she described was a vote of conscience. I believe that’s important, and so I did so. Yesterday, Liz forfeited a right to be chair of the Republican conference,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said Thursday, according to The Hill.

“You cannot stand up and make a statement that is so completely out of step with the Republican conference and where the American people who support President Trump are,” he added. “I think it is unfortunate that she made those remarks. I think it was short-sighted, but I also think it was purposeful and I think that’s the problem.”

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-AZ) echoed Roy’s remarks during a Thursday press conference.

“That was one of the most outrageous statements, but it’s consistent with at least four other statements she’s made in the last few weeks. As you know, some of us in this group led a charge to remove Ms. Cheney as the chairwoman leader of the Republican conference. I do not believe she is able to carry that out any further,” Biggs stated.

“I also think she’s absolutely devoid of any kind of political reading of what’s going on in the Republican Party in this country right now,” he added. “My guess is there’s probably no room in the party for somebody who takes the positions that Ms. Cheney does and that makes the accusations that she does. She should step down — if she had any sense of shame, she would step down.”

On Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) expressed support for Trump’s planned speech at next week’s CPAC gathering in Florida. Cheney, who stood behind McCarthy, disagreed with the California Republican, saying he should both stay away from event and hold no future role in the Republican Party.

Cheney was the highest ranking House GOP member to support impeaching Trump over the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller responded to Cheney’s comments, telling the New York Post that, “If Liz Cheney spent half as much time attacking Democrats as she does attacking Republicans, we’d be in the majority already!”

The Wyoming Republican recently survived a secret vote to remain as House GOP conference chair despite calls from House Freedom Caucus members to step down.