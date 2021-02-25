Lisa Murkowski to Neera Tanden: ‘High on My Own Supply? That’s Interesting’

Neera Tanden, nominee for Office of Management and Budget (OMB), wrote on Twitter that Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) is “high on her supply.” Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim confronted Murkowski Wednesday about the reports of Tanden’s attack.

Murkowski’s response to the discovery was, “High on my own supply? That’s interesting”:

.@seungminkim showing Murkowski an old Tanden tweet targeting her “High on my own supply? That’s interesting” pic.twitter.com/gdhaYpQuvf — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 24, 2021

After Seung Min Kim’s report of Murkowski’s response to the attack, Kim tweeted Thursday morning some hate mail she had received for reporting Murkowski’s response:

Let’s check in on my email inbox pic.twitter.com/OjhT5uOvt2 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 25, 2021

The shocking revelation comes amid Tanden’s sinking nomination in need of every last vote, especially moderate Murkowski’s.

The episode began when Murkowski tweeted in 2017 about lowering the corporate tax rate. Tanden retweeted back, “No offense but this sounds like you’re high on your own supply” and “You know, we know, and everyone knows this is all garbage. Just stop”:

No offense but this sounds like you’re high on your own supply. You know, we know, and everyone knows this is all garbage. Just stop. https://t.co/0MzDYCpDyc — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 1, 2017