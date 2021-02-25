Marjorie Taylor Greene Feuds with Far-Left Hallmate: ‘There Are Two Genders… Trust the Science’

Al Drago/Getty Images
Wendell Husebo

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded Wednesday to Representative Marie Newman’s (D-IL) statement about Greene’s opposition to the Equality Act by hanging a sign across the hallway from Newman’s congressional office that reads: “There Are TWO Genders: Male & Female, Trust the Science.”

Newman posted a video to antagonize Greene by erecting a transgender flag across the hall from Greene’s office door, posting on Twitter, “Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil.’ Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”

Greene, in turn, posted a video of herself hanging her “trust the science” sign outside her own office door. At the time of this writing, Greene’s response has racked up six million views.

Greene took to the House floor on Wednesday to slam the Equality Act. “It has very serious consequences,” she said. “It will put trans rights above women’s rights.”

Greene said her daughter who plays softball would have to compete against and alongside “biological men.”

“Biological women cannot compete against biological men,” Greene said.

Newman’s teenage child identifies as a transgender girl. Tearing up on the House floor, Newman described Evie Newman as the “strongest, bravest person I know.”

“My daughter has found her authentic self,” Newman said.

She said the Equality Act helps protect LGBT people from discrimination in housing, the workplace and elsewhere.

Asked about the newly-installed flag, Greene’s office referenced a tweet Greene sent to troll Newman’s policies that reads: “your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams.”

